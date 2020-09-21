The resort will enforce its capacity limit by restricting the number of daily lift tickets sold and prioritizing resort members and season pass holders, officials said.
Chair lifts will also be managed to accommodate social distancing and staff will monitor the number of people entering buildings such as lodges and restaurants, the letter stated.
Currently, Virginia is under Phase 3 of Gov. Ralph’s Northam’s reopening plan, meaning only 250 people or fewer are allowed indoors at a time.
___
Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.