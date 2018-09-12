RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s House speaker has scheduled a meeting later this month to continue work on a court-ordered legislative map.

GOP House Speaker Kirk Cox announced Wednesday that a House committee will meet Sept. 27.

Republicans also filed a motion Wednesday asking a federal court to reject Democrats’ request that federal judges redraw 11 state House districts found to be unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

A federal court ruled in June that lawmakers illegally packed black voters into 11 districts and ordered lawmakers to draw a new map by Oct. 30.

Democrats have said the judges should draw the map themselves because it’s clear the GOP-controlled General Assembly is unwilling.

But Cox said a new map is possible if Democrats are willing to work with Republicans “in good faith.”

