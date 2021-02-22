The department has bought more than 204 SUVs that are essentially a high-performance model of the Ford Explorer. A $9.5 million funding request before the General Assembly would allow state policed to buy 400 more of the vehicles in fiscal year 2021-22.
Meanwhile, the department said it will continue to evaluate and test other police vehicles.
State police used the Ford Taurus for nearly a decade after Ford stopped making the Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor.
