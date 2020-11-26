The State Police said a 6-year-old boy, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Carmelita R. Samples, 50, was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries. Both passengers were from Kingsport, Tennessee.
Two other passengers, 41-year-old man, and a 31-year-old woman, were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The State Police did not release their names.
Authorities said the driver Brittany A. Toy, 31, of Jackson, Mississippi, was also seriously injured. The State Police said she was charged with reckless driving.
It was not immediately clear Thursday if Toy has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
The State Police said the crash remains under investigation.
