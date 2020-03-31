Sword displayed a gun and began shooting as a deputy approached him at a campsite nearby, officials said. He fled into a wooded area and when deputies encountered him again, one fired their weapon and fatally struck him, according to State Police.
The medical examiner’s office determined Sword suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and left arm, The Roanoke Times reported.
State Police is investigating the shooting at the request of the sheriff’s office.
