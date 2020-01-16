Starting salary for a new trooper entering the Virginia State Police Academy is $44,290. Troopers earn a salary while training and also receive benefits, including life insurance, health insurance, sick leave and paid vacation.
Twelve months following graduation from the State Police Academy, a new trooper’s annual salary increases to $48,719.
Troopers assigned to the Northern Virginia region start at $55,340 upon graduation. Their salary increases to $60,874 12 months after graduation.
