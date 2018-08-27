CULPEPER, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a traffic pursuit that ended with a 16-year-old suspect suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

State police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a statement Monday that the incident began when a Culpeper police officer observed a Toyota Camry speeding early Sunday. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.

Geller says the Camry lost control less than a mile away, crashed into another vehicle and came to a stop.

The officer said he heard a gunshot from the Camry as he approached the vehicle. Geller says an investigation determined the 16-year-old shot himself. He was taken to a Charlottesville hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The statement says three teenage passengers were taken into custody. One was treated for minor injuries from the crash.

