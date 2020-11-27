The deputy shot Frye as he began to move toward the officers while still armed, the State Police said. Frye, 62, of Culpeper, was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Authorities said no law enforcement officers were injured. They said the shooting remains under investigation and an autopsy is pending.
The State Police did not release the name of the deputy who shot Frye.
