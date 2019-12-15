Authorities say the older of the two students had the firearm at school Friday and sustained a gunshot wound to the hand when it accidentally discharged. They say detectives later found out the younger student handled the gun after the accidental shooting.

No other injuries were reported. Norfolk Public Schools spokeswoman Barbara Hunter told news outlets Friday that the incident occurred in a science class. She said the injured student was treated by a nurse before he was taken to a local hospital.

The high school was temporarily placed on lockdown.

