FOREST, Va. — School officials in Virginia have found themselves on the defensive after several students took pictures of themselves displaying Confederate flags.

The News & Advance reports the photographs show students displaying Confederate flags at the Jefferson Forest High School during “Country vs. Country Club” spirit day. The photos were shared on Snapchat and then uploaded to Facebook.

After a parent complained, Bedford County Schools sent parents a statement Wednesday promising the school would work to create a climate where everyone feels welcome.

The statement did not say specify what actions were taken in response to the incident, did not include an apology, and did not mention possible discipline.

The incident comes amid calls for the resignation of Gov. Ralph Northam because of racist photos that appeared in his medical school yearbook.

Information from: The News & Advance, http://www.newsadvance.com/

