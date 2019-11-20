The resolution is not legally binding, but expresses the county’s intent that its public funds not be used to restrict Second Amendment rights. The vote was sparked by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed gun-regulation bills in a Democrat-controlled General Assembly starting next year.
On Monday, the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors voted to declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. Charlotte, Campbell and Carroll counties also have passed similar resolutions.
