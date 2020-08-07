That will give the General Assembly and governor time to pass a rent relief package in a special session that is set to start later this month.
The high court instituted a moratorium in March, but allowed it to expire earlier this summer.
Northam requested another statewide moratorium in late July, noting that there had been 6,000 eviction hearings scheduled between July 20 and August 7. He also said there’s been “concerning increases” in cases in the Hampton Roads area and spikes in other parts of the state.
“There remains the distinct threat that the most vulnerable Virginians will be evicted from their homes at a time when our public health crisis is expanding,” Northam said.
