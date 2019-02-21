RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Supreme Court has ordered a new hearing for a man convicted of beating and shooting a co-worker at the Daily Press newspaper in 1997.

Nathaniel Dennis is serving a life sentence in the attack on Lynwood Harrison. He was beaten with a pipe and shot three times in the face, but survived.

On Thursday, the high court directed the state appeals court to order a hearing in circuit court to review new evidence Dennis’ lawyers say points to another former newspaper employee.

The new evidence includes statements from five current or former inmates who say the other employee confessed to them.

Dennis is facing a capital murder charge in Alabama, where he’s been charged in a 1981 robbery and shooting.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.