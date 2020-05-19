On Tuesday the state supreme court rejected the request for an injunction. Hall can still go forward with his lawsuit, but the governor’s order will remain in place while the issue is litigated.
Late last month, a judge in Culpeper also rejected the request for an injunction, saying state law gives the governor broad authority to issue executive orders during a public health emergency.
Several lawsuits have challenged various aspects of Northam’s executive orders. Most have found in the governor’s favor, though a judge in Lynchburg issued a limited ruling allowing a gun range there to open.
