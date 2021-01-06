Prosecutors also said Harper didn’t review the completed returns with her clients and didn’t give them copies despite their specifically requesting them.
In all, prosecutors said Harper filed more than 400 false tax returns which cost the IRS more than $700,000. The prosecutors said Harper operated her tax preparation business in her home and hotel rooms in the Newport News area.
