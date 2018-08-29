VIRGINIA

Teacher is charged

with sex offenses

A Fairfax County schools music teacher has been charged with sex offenses involving children, according to a sheriff’s office in the Richmond area.

Ryan T. Pick, 40, of Woodbridge is facing five counts of use of a communication system for crimes against children, according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Fairfax schools officials said Pick teaches at Cameron Elementary School in the Rose Hill area of Fairfax County.

— Justin Jouvenal

MARYLAND

Republican drops out of Pr. George's race

Republican Jerry Mathis has dropped out of the race for Prince George’s County executive, saying he believes that Democratic nominee Angela Alsobrooks is the right person to lead Maryland’s second-most populous jurisdiction.

The county’s Republican central committee has until Sept. 6 to nominate a replacement for Mathis. Committee chair Brandon Cooper said the party has not decided whether it will do so.

Mathis described himself as a lifelong Democrat who became a Republican a year and half ago and ran for office because he believes “a two-party system benefits all Prince Georgians.”

— Rachel Chason

Girl's body recovered

at Sandy Point park

Authorities have released the name of a 12-year-old girl whose body was recovered off the waters at Sandy Point State Park in Maryland.

Maryland Natural Resources Police said the body of Kaniya Kenly of Baltimore was recovered late Tuesday night.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Man stabbed, woman

held hostage in store

A man who held a woman hostage at knifepoint at a shopping center in Forestville was arrested after officers used a stun gun on him, according to Prince George’s County police.

The incident began about noon Wednesday in the 3100 block of Donnell Drive, police said. A man had stabbed another man in a store and began to threaten a woman with the same knife, police said.

After more officers arrived, the man was hit with a stun gun and arrested.

The woman was not hurt, and the man who was stabbed is in stable condition, police said.

— Lynh Bui