The three options for the board include: virtual learning, reopening schools for in-person classes or a hybrid formula that uses both in-person and online instructions.
Kelly Walker, the president of the teachers group, told the newspaper she has received a barrage of messages from teachers anxious about the possibility of reopening schools for in-person classes.
“Many people are very scared,” she said. “They’re frustrated. They don’t know what’s going to happen.”
The group said in a statement that Virginia Beach City Public Schools should not impose a return to school buildings “until the division can guarantee the safety of students and employees.”
