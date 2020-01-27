The VEA is a union of more than 40,000 teachers and school support professionals.
Speakers at the rally will include VEA President Jim Livingston, Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Kinzer, Fairfax County School Board member Abrar Omeish and several teachers.
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced last week that Richmond schools will close Monday because about 700 of the district’s teachers are planning to take personal leave to attend the rally.
