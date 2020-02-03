The Innovation Campus was cited as a major factor in luring Amazon to build a second headquarters and bring more than 25,000 jobs to northern Virginia.
The press release announcing Collins’ arrival highlights his ability to raise money and to recruit women and minorities to Cornell’s engineering program.
Virginia has committed $250 million toward building the graduate campus but Tech will still have to raise significant funds to complete the project.
