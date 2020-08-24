He added that “it is now clear that this public health crisis will not be solved without clear and definitive boundaries that are enforced with swift and serious action.”
The school’s COVID-19 dashboard showed that a total of 21 students and employees had tested positive since testing began Aug. 9. Eleven on-campus students were placed in quarantine.
Shushok said that failure to follow the new rules will result in immediate interim suspension and removal from campus housing.
Virginia Tech recently suspended seven students after local police alerted the university to large off-campus gatherings.
