The wreath laying on the Day of Remembrance was held at an undisclosed time to prevent crowds from gathering, and instead of a midnight candle lighting and extinguishing ceremonies, there was a solitary candle displayed at the memorial.
In addition, the 3.2-mile Run of Remembrance, which usually attracts up to 15,000 people to Blacksburg, was virtual.
On April 16, 2007, an undergraduate student at Virginia Tech shot 49 people on campus, killing 32 and wounding 17. The gunman, a senior at the school, killed himself after his rampage.
