According to the school, all instruction will be online through Jan. 22, allowing for a gradual move-in process for residential students and allow orderly COVID-19 surveillance, the school said.
In-person and hybrid instruction begins on Jan. 25 and continues to the end of the semester on May 5. As with the fall semester, courses may either be fully online, hybrid, or fully-in-person as determined by each instructor.
Spring break will consist of five one-day breaks, starting on Feb. 5. The other breaks are slated for Feb. 25, March 17, April 6; and April 26.
Final exams will be held May 7-12 and may be taken online, using a hybrid format or in-person, based on current public health guidelines, depending on the availability of suitable classroom space, and in accordance with course planners.
