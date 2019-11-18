The Washington Post reports that Virginia Tech expects to spend $5 million to $10 million to establish the teams and laboratories. The school expects the research to draw students from its medical school and biomedical research institute in Roanoke and its main campus in Blacksburg.

A Virginia Tech official said the focus of the research center will be on cancers of the brain and nervous system that afflict children.

