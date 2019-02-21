ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The city of Alexandria will hold a virtual information session with Virginia Tech to outline plans for the university’s planned Innovation Campus.

The interactive session will take place Thursday beginning at 8 p.m. It will be accessible on the city’s website and via cablecast on AlexTV (Comcast channels 70 and 1084).

Virginia Tech’s commitment to build a $1 billion technology-focused campus in Alexandria is part of a higher education package that was cited as one of the reasons Amazon selected northern Virginia for a new headquarters.

The information session is being held to describe plans for the campus and to answer questions from the public.

