In another announcement, the university told faculty and staff to prepare for budget cuts for the upcoming academic year citing the pandemic’s impact on the school’s budget. They added that only jobs deemed “essential” are allowed to be filled.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced a hiring freeze on state employees last week and has asked agencies to look for ways to save costs.
