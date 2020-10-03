The university also said the COVID-19 pandemic took its greatest toll on enrollment from international students, with 201 enrolled for the incoming class, compared to a goal of 475 for this year.
While the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the college admissions process this spring, state data released this week showed overall enrollment didn’t take as big a hit as some analysts feared.
Enrollment across undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in Virginia fell 1.3% compared to the previous fall, according to estimates from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. Community colleges took the biggest hit, with enrollment down nearly 10%.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Roanoke Times.