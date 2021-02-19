The task force formed in the wake of allegations of political infighting, sexism and cronyism. There also were multiple impeachment attempts, high turnover and extensive vacancies.
The new student senate will do away with the executive, legislative and judicial branches and create a body that would be made up of about 85 senators.
The change is also part of a larger reassessment and follows the formation of a governance committee tasked with defining guiding principles” for governance among “the collective voice of the faculty, student, and staff constituencies.”
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Roanoke Times.