“I don’t want to get trapped into something where we’ve been low so long that there’s an expectation that we’re never going to go up again,” board member Preston White said Sunday during a discussion.
The university in Blacksburg hasn’t raised tuition since 2018. That’s because of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on families and increased state funds in 2019.
Tuition will increase next fall by $331 to $11,751 for in-state undergraduates. Out-of-state students will see an increase of $869 to $30,829.
The 0.8% difference between a 2.1% and 2.9% increase amounts to $93 for in-state students. It amounts to $245 for out-of-state students.
