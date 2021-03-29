Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said the hearing lasted only about 15 or 20 minutes. While limited in what she could say, Taylor told reporters she was confident they have the person responsible for the shooting.
While Virginia law does allow a defendant as young as 14 to be tried as an adult, Taylor said it is too early to consider it.
Police said Bremer was shot around 4:30 p.m. Friday. while walking from Mills Godwin High School to the Gayton Forest West community. Her family identified her in a post to social media on Saturday as the shooting victim.
