The 17-year-old boy, of Woodbridge, eventually exited the Beltway, ran several red lights, did a U-turn in a parking lot and crashed with a sport utility vehicle at an intersection, the State Police said in a news release. The agency said “two troopers purposely made contact with the pursuit vehicle in order to bring it to a stop,” which it did after striking a brick column.
The teenager sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The three adult passengers in the SUV were not injured.
The State Police said the juvenile was also charged with driving without a license, felony eluding police and felony hit and run.
