Authorities say Barclift fired one shot at the back of the truck and hit 23-year-old Cole Stuart Grant in the head. Barclift told police he fired his gun because someone in a truck called him a name and he feared the passengers would do something.
On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Barclift to 17 years in prison, the maximum recommended by state sentencing guidelines. He initially was charged as a juvenile but was later ordered to stand trial as an adult. He pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder and illegal use of a firearm. He’s been held in a juvenile detention center since his arrest but will be transferred to an adult prison.