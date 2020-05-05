While not expecting a deficit, Mayor J. Wayne Craig said in the statement that spending cuts mean 13 full-time and 64 part-time town employees will be laid off. Craig also said the town will place a hold on all nonessential spending such as travel, training and equipment replacement.
Work on the town’s fiscal 2020-21 budget is currently underway. Craig said the town has various capital improvement projects underway during the pandemic with some in various stages of completion. He said it’s in the town’s best interest to keep ongoing projects moving forward.
Abingdon is 113 miles (214 kilometers) southwest of Roanoke.
