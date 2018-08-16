CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — A town in Virginia is considering whether to outsource its trash collection to a private company.

The Roanoke Times reports that Christiansburg is seeking bids from private companies to collect garbage. The town has handled trash collection for at least five decades and has eight people on staff. It has budgeted about $1.7 million for trash service.

Councilman Henry Showalter said the town is seeking bids to see if privatizing the trash service makes fiscal sense. Christiansburg recently launched curbside recycling through a private firm. The town charges $22 a month for trash and recycling collection.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.