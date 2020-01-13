The victim was identified as Christopher Shawn Barron, 46.

Last Wednesday, police responded to the 100 block of Brooklawn Avenue for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said a man was found with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim in that case was identified as Jimmy Darrelle Beverly, 49, of Hopewell.

There have been no arrests so far and police said they are investigating both cases.