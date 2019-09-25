FRONT ROYAL, Va. — Fourteen current and former officials of Front Royal, Virginia, are charged with misdemeanor misfeasance and nonfeasance for their knowledge of and inaction over the local economic development agency’s mismanagement of funds.

News outlets report state police on Tuesday announced the indictments, which stem from an investigation into the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority and its former executive director, Jennifer McDonald. A review of authority records uncovered wrongdoing and secret self-serving deals.