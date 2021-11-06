“Just because it’s old doesn’t mean it’s historic,” Marc Holma, an architectural historian with the Department of Historic Resources said.
The finds are connected to Virginia Department of Transportation’s continuing $3.8 billion bridge-tunnel expansion. The undertaking, expected to be complete in 2025, adds four lanes in each direction — including express lanes — and two additional tunnels heading eastbound to ease the traffic-heavy span. Among what’s being built currently are new marine trestles that will connect the new tunnels to the Norfolk shoreline.
Crews are working on the north and south islands, man-made structures consisting of soil and concrete that anchor the bridge tunnel’s east and west lanes. Crews have doubled north island’s footprint, are digging trenches and building support walls in anticipation for the coming boring machine that will carve out the tunnels underneath the channel.
At least six cannonballs have been unearthed since construction began last year, mostly on the south island. One was found as recently as as September, VDOT environmental manager Larissa Ambrose said.
A discovery like this is considered a live munition, until determined otherwise, and prompts a call for military explosive experts. In this case, staff from the Navy’s explosive ordinance division and experts from Langley Air Force Base are brought in to investigate — and construction usually pauses.
“So far (the cannonballs) have been measuring about 8-inches to 9½ inches, so they’re decent sized cannonballs,” Ambrose said. “It’s the construction folks out in the field that are finding these. Their construction equipment is getting jammed up on these cannonballs.”
Holma, whose specialty is reviewing highway projects, is generally consulted to assess if anything found is eligible for the National Historic Registry.
Alas the cannonballs, some made of solid iron, some with gunpowder inside and likely used during the Civil War era, didn’t make the cut. Because the cannonballs were found inside an island made from “borrowed dirt,” from other places, they are just an isolated find, he said.
Among the criteria DHR looks for review is if the artifact is connected to a historic event, someone of historical significance, something architecturally or archeologically important or conveys some historic information. After that, another seven characteristics are considered, including integrity of location. The cannonballs weren’t found in their original location, so disqualifies them as having any historical significance.
Any further discovery of cannonballs, since they are being found on islands without any historical context, will no longer require consultation from DHR, Holma said.
Where they come from is anyone’s guess, but Martha Gross, a VDOT engineer and deputy project director, said crews are finding the cannonballs on the section built in 1976.
When the HRBT was first constructed in 1957, it was a two-lane bridge-tunnel, one lane for each direction. In 1976, a parallel twin tunnel, island and lanes were built, which became the current eastbound lanes. The original tunnel became the current westbound lanes.
The sand for the area where the cannonballs were found came from the Willoughby Bank, a shallow underwater area just east of the south island, Gross said.
“We have a bit of an engineering first here right in our backyard,” Gross said. “The artificial islands are made out of a rock ring with sand still on the inside. And that sand fill is dredged up from the nearby area.”
Crews also encountered other artifacts: sunken vessels in the Chesapeake Bay near the south island and bridge. They were placed there decades ago to protect the Willoughby Spit area from the force of waves, VDOT spokeswoman Ha Koehler said.
But remnants of the one of them, a 19th to early 20th century merchant vessel, is in the pathway of where new trestles are being built. Crews are working to remove portions of its hull so the piles for the trestles can be installed.
Another vessel, identified as the USS Stringham, is a former U.S. Navy steel torpedo ship placed in Willoughby Spit, but it is not affecting HRBT construction work, Koehler said.
“The torpedo vessel is the one that can sometimes be seen during low tide from the Willoughby shoreline,” Koehler said.