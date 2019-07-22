STAFFORD, Va. — A Virginia man and his nonprofit have filed a multimillion dollar lawsuit against a woman accused of posing as a psychologist to treat him, and more than 100 others.

The Free Lance-Star reports the lawsuit was filed Friday on behalf of Vernon Green Jr. and G3 Community Services against 42-year-old Sharonda L. Avery, Aetna and two of Avery’s employers.

Avery faces 13 criminal charges including practicing psychology without a license. Investigators say Avery misdiagnosed and misprescribed patients while claiming to have two doctorates she didn’t receive.

The lawsuit says Green is a veteran who was referred to Avery in 2016 for post-traumatic stress disorder. Avery later worked for Green’s nonprofit where she’s accused of spending $13,000 of its funds on jewelry, hotels and more.

Avery’s criminal trial is set for December.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.