WASHINGTON — Virginia’s U.S. senators say nearly $56 million in new federal funding has been allocated for water infrastructure improvements in Hampton Roads, Richmond and on the Eastern Shore.

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced the $55.99 million in funding Wednesday. The money is provided by Congress to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for ongoing projects.

The projects range from dredging and beach replenishment to new oyster habitats and infrastructure for the Port of Virginia.

The senators say in a statement that the investments will help protect coastal communities and the environment while growing tourism and port commerce.

The statement says Warner and Kaine advocated to Army Corps leadership on behalf of many of the projects.

