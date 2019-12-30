CHICAGO — U.S. marshals have arrested a Virginia woman accused of trying to set a woman and her house on fire.

Dominique Fowler was arrested Saturday in a Chicago suburb, according to news outlets. A tip led to the arrest, according to a U.S. Marshals Service statement.

Authorities have said Fowler poured gasoline on a woman who was being held at gunpoint in Portsmouth in November 2017 and then attempted to light the woman and her house on fire. Authorities have said a child was in the house at the time.