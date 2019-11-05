According to the patrol, a tractor-trailer failed to slow sufficiently and struck the back of a vehicle in which Burton was a passenger. The vehicle she was in was then pushed into a tractor-trailer ahead of it.

Burton was taken to the hospital, and investigators were notified on Nov. 2 that she died of her injuries.

Officials say charges are pending in the accident.

