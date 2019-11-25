Hendrix was shot outside a Virginia Beach home in 2017. The target was her boyfriend, Alex Novak. The attacker, 72-year-old Ed Shaw, of Utah, pleaded guilty last month to charges including second-degree murder. Sentencing for him is set for January.

Cushman told the court she succumbed to financial struggles upon leaving her South Carolina home and began prostituting herself to men like Shaw. She said the shooting was meant to target Novak, an ex-boyfriend who she said told her mother about her sex work.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

