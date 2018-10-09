GOOCHLAND, Va. — A Virginia woman has been indicted in connection with a crash that killed three people who got out of their vehicles after one of them struck a deer.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Claire Carr of North Chesterfield was indicted Tuesday on involuntary manslaughter charges.

Authorities say Carr was driving on Route 288 on June 27 when she came upon a disabled car in the left lane.

The driver of the disabled vehicle, Linli Xu, of Midlothian, stood in a grass median after striking the deer.

A Glen Allen couple — Justin Ransone and Amy Lee Abbott — stopped to help. Police said all three were struck and killed by Carr’s vehicle after she swerved to avoid the disabled vehicle.

No lawyer is listed for Carr in online court records.

