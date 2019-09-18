RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Virginia say a woman has died after being wounded in a shooting with a police officer.

Henrico police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka said Tuesday that 57-year-old Gay Ellen Plack had died of injuries suffered in the shooting. He said no officers were hurt.

News outlets report police responded to a call at a Henrico County home Tuesday morning. Police didn’t detail the circumstances they were responding to. But the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports county property records show Plack owned the home.

Pecka told the outlet in an email that the department had “activated its officer involved investigations team.”

