Investigators say Carr was driving on Route 288 on June 27, 2018, when she swerved to avoid a disabled car which had struck a deer and hit the driver of the other car and two people who stopped to help.
Prosecutors said evidence showed Carr sent an emoji text just before the collision, but added Virginia law made it difficult to prove criminal negligence in this instance.
