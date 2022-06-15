Virginia woman sentenced in pandemic benefits fraud scheme

ABINGDON, Va. — A Virginia woman convicted earlier this year of charges connected with a scheme to defraud the U.S. government through fake claims for pandemic unemployment benefits has been sentenced to more than two years in prison, a federal prosecutor said.
Kiser conspired with at least three people in the scheme, prosecutors said. Over a nine-month period, members of the conspiracy filed fraudulent claims with the Virginia Employment Commission on behalf of at least 37 individuals for a total loss of at least $499,000, the news release said.