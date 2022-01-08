Nester was sentenced on Friday in Bedford Circuit Court to 10 years with all but four years suspended. She has been in jail in Amherst since Sept. 12, 2020, and will receive credit for time served.
Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance said during a June hearing that Nester believed the victim had stolen marijuana from her home in Roanoke and coaxed him to her home on Sept. 11, 2020.
Several of Nester’s friends came over armed with guns, struck the victim and took personal items from him before tying him up with string trimmer line and putting him in the back of his own vehicle, according to earlier court hearings and documents. He eventually was driven back to his home.
During her testimony on Friday, Nester said she never intended to cause any harm to the victim; she “just wanted her stuff back.”
Nester’s attorney, Aaron Houchens, said his client had no prior criminal history and the situation got “way out of hand very quickly.”