Virginia woman teaches English remotely to Afghan students

RICHMOND, Va. — On their first day of class, the students showed up bright and smiling, dressed their best and eager to learn. Their teacher, Susan Micari, was immediately charmed — though from afar, as the medium was Zoom. Micari was sitting at her computer in the upstairs office of her home in Richmond’s Fan District while the students were half a world away: in Afghanistan, living in a safe house, hiding because the men who run the country have made learning a crime.

“These kids have hope,” Micari thought to herself. “Let’s don’t disappoint them.”

Micari, a board-certified educational therapist, was teaching English as a volunteer through an Afghan charity. She has been working for more than 30 years helping children — from the poorest of the poor to the one percenters — who are stymied by all sorts of learning disabilities and trauma.

She has encountered many students with daunting challenges. However, none have been quite like those faced by her students in Afghanistan, whose lives, it would not be a terrible stretch to say, were in danger every day.

And yet, they did not let on as they gathered to learn English, a language far different from their own.

“Hello, teacher!” was one of the first things they said on that first day last August.

Right away, Micari knew they were “the kind of kids you go to school to teach. These are the kids that you train and go crazy trying to learn how to teach. Why? Because they want everything you have, and they’re open.”

Teaching English as a second language is how Micari financed her graduate degree, but that was in New York and her students were Japanese executives and their wives who needed help navigating grocery stores and American city streets. This time was quite different. Micari was in Richmond — having left New York during the pandemic and resettled in a place she had come to know and appreciate while visiting friends over the years — and her students were in a country ravaged by violence. They were mostly girls — teens or almost teens — whose parents were dead, or else who had been surrendered by their families in hopes they might be able to gain an education and a future.

They live in a home sponsored by the Afghan Child Education and Care Organization, a Kabul-based charity that helps children through safe housing and education. Before the Taliban came to power in 2021, AFECO operated an orphanage that was targeted by extremists who did not believe girls should be educated (girls may not attend school after sixth grade) or enjoy the same freedoms that boys do. The fundamentalists also were not big fans of liberal arts education or things like music.

Once the Taliban took over, AFECO shut down its orphanage, but continued its work through a number of smaller safe houses in Kabul with the capacity for eight to 10 children each. So as not to raise suspicion of neighbors or the Taliban, the children live as “cousins” under the care of “house parents,” as large, extended families are not uncommon in Afghanistan.

However, risks remain.

“If they find you in a safe house without your blood kin, you’re in deep trouble,” Micari said. “They have drills on what to do if the Taliban knocks on the door. It’s terrifying. Closest we can imagine is what happened to people all over Eastern Europe when the Nazis took over. A knock on the door.”

Of her students’ lives, Micari says, “It’s beyond endurance.”

Micari is one of a number of volunteer teachers from around the world — some within Afghanistan — who provide education in a surreptitious manner and in a variety of subjects to the students.

Kathy Mroczka, who coordinates the English language program, said she has two responses when people ask why she does this.

“I tell people because I’m a teacher, I just can’t turn it off,” she said with a laugh. “I’m constantly trying to teach people. That’s my funny response.”

The other is far more serious and to the point, said Mroczka, who teaches science at a girls boarding school near Albany, N.Y.

“I firmly believe education is a human right, and I am an educator,” she said in a phone interview. “I believe I have the ability to help these children, particularly the girls, achieve this right that should be given to them. So, I do feel I have a duty to help these students achieve this right.”

And for the students, the obstacles are not limited to the threat of the Taliban knocking on the door or the danger all around them — a reality brought home by the bombing in September of a private tutoring center in Kabul where girls were practicing for a university entrance exam, which killed and wounded dozens. More mundane obstacles such as power outages and interrupted internet access complicate their lives even further.

“Every day they wake up, and they don’t know if they’re going to be able to learn that day,” said Mroczka, who’s been working with Afghan students since 2018. “They have moments when they get down, when they are upset or angry, but I think what’s really great about AFECO is that (students) have a place where they know the adults are going to try their best to make it work.”

To make it through, Mroczka said, they must live with the mindset: “Today was bad, but maybe tomorrow will be better.”

From August until December, Micari taught four mornings a week — evenings for her students — and it was “pure joy to teach them.” Micari sat with her back to a window through which the students, between learning English words and phrases and realizing that yet another person cared for their future, could watch the leaves of a large oak tree change colors through the fall. Her cats also were a popular presence, particularly Rubilee, who liked to be held like a baby during class.

The students took to calling her “dear” — as in “Hello, dear” — and Micari and the students would form hearts with their hands whenever they signed off.

Micari came to like ending each class with music — something else prohibited under the Taliban — as a way to introduce phrases and “increase the amount of laughter and joy in the class,” she said.

All kinds of music: Kool & the Gang’s “Celebration,” Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World,” Yusuf Islam’s (Cat Stevens’) “Peace Train,” Judy Garland’s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

“Most of the time we were rocking out at the end,” she said.

The music stopped in late November, the traditional close of the school year in Afghanistan. Classes ended, and some of the students returned home to their rural provinces.

Mroczka explained that Afghan schools in the warmer southern provinces are more likely to have school year-round, but those in the north typically shut down for the worst of winter as schools often are not heated. The new school year usually resumes after celebration of the Afghan new year, which this year is March 21.

“There is some concern that some (students) could potentially not come back,” said Mroczka, noting situations could change with the families who voluntarily send their children to live in the safe houses. “I think there’s a little bit of fear in the back of all of our minds. What if something terrible happens and the family has to make a really difficult decision and we don’t see those children again?”

On the last day of Micari’s class, only one student was on the Zoom call. The rest apparently had already left for their winter break.

At the end of the session, Micari played a recording of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and began to cry.

“Why do you cry?” the student asked.

Micari told her she feared she would miss her, and the student began to sing the song to her. Then, when the song was over, they raised their hands to their cameras, on opposite sides of the world, and with their fingers formed a heart. Left unspoken were the words the entire class used to say to Micari at the end of class:

“Goodbye dear. We love you.”

