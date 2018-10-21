RICHMOND, Va. — A woman was shot in the leg by what appeared to be random gunfire in her Henrico County neighborhood.

Police say the woman’s house was hit by as many as five gunshots early Saturday. She was wounded in the lower leg inside her home and was treated at a local hospital.

Police Lt. Richard Brown tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch that investigators have not determined who fired the gunshots or whether the bullets were fired from a vehicle.

Brown tells the newspaper it doesn’t appear the injured woman was a target of the shooting.

