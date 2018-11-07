

The seal of Virginia in front of the Capitol building in Richmond. (Petula Dvorak/TWP)

Columnist

Before anyone in Virginia considers messing with women again, take a moment to look at the Old Dominion’s official state seal: A female warrior standing triumphant, spear in one hand, sword in the other, grinding her heel into the chest of a vanquished man, splayed beneath her.

The only thing missing is the transvaginal probe in the guy’s hand.

Lady Virtue slaying tyranny was created in 1776 and actualized on Nov. 6, 2018, when women dominated Virginia’s midterm elections and helped Democrats retake the House of Representatives.

Welcome to revenge boys, six years after Virginia became the a national laughingstock as a cabal of male legislators tried to enact government-sponsored transvaginal probes.

[Why are Virginia lawmakers obsessed with our wombs?]

Women responded.

Three female Democrats helped flip the House Tuesday night, defeating Republican incumbents who had ruled over deep red Virginia territories.

Northern Virginia’s affluent 10th District voted for Democratic state Sen. Jennifer T. Wexton over another woman, Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock. Not a total shocker there, she is popular and that part of Virginia is a blue-tinged Washington suburb.

But out in Hampton Roads, voters ousted Republican incumbent Scott Taylor and elected Elaine Luria. She’s a retired Naval commander, he’s a former Navy SEAL whose campaign was tainted by scandal.

And in Richmond, voters were finally sick of Rep. Dave Brat’s creepily obsessive and arguably sexist Nancy Pelosi hate-fest and replaced him with Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA operations officer.

(Can I also say they’re all moms, speaking of wombs?)

[Democrats Wexton, Luria and Spanberger unseat Republicans]

This comes a year after women totally reshaped the old-boy network of the Virginia General Assembly, taking 38 out of 140 seats in that election.

The remarkable wave of women (nope, not going to do it, not going to call it a pink wave) in this state is especially delicious because of Virginia’s notorious attempts to put women in the way-back machine. And the votes were as epic as a Taylor Swift revenge song.

Before last year, the agenda of the majority male (it had been 82 percent) legislature appeared as though wombs were public enemy number one. They were debating transvaginal ultrasounds, contraceptives, granting personhood to an embryo and whether to ax mandatory HPV vaccines for girls.



Abigail Spanberger greets the crowd after ousting Republican Rep. Dave Brat in Virginia’s 7th congressional district. (Julia Rendleman/The Washington Post)

The pre-abortion transvaginal ultrasound proposal was so absurd that one of the dudes advocating for it was put on the deep freeze in his own marital bed when the topic came up. Del. David B. Albo (R-Fairfax) thought this was so hilarious, he brought a boom-box to the assembly floor and blasted wacka-wacka-wonk music when he told the story.

He said his wife called it a night – even though the red wine was popped and his kids were in bed – when the probe debate ended all smooth moves.

Ha. Ha. Joke’s on him. His seat is now held by Del. Kathy Tran (D-Fairfax), who nursed her one-year-old daughter in the swearing-in ceremony last year after Albo retired.

And let’s not forget Virginia’s own “Minister of Private Parts.”

[Meet Virginia’s Minister of Private Parts]

Former Del. Robert G. Marshall (R-Prince William) made a career caring about Virginians’ nether regions.

Marshall’s legislative record read like a bathroom wall. He questioned the intelligence of women who use long-term contraception, argued that some incest was voluntary, joined the whole transvaginal ultrasound caper, worried that U.S. troops would catch sexually transmitted diseases if they had to serve alongside gay colleagues and called porn a public health hazard.

Remember, he’s the guy who said he’s from the party of small government and personal freedom.

Never mind. His final obsession – where people pee – was his last.

In the middle of his fetishistic crusade to legislate where transgender people are allowed to relieve themselves, the man who happily called himself “Virginia’s chief homophobe” was ousted from his 13-year perch in office by a transgender woman, former newspaper reporter Del. Danica Roem (D- Prince William County).

Pretty sweet.

So maybe it’s time to retire the state’s famous slogan — Virginia is for lovers — and replace it with a new one: Virginia is for women.

Twitter: @petulad