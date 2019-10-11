Organizers in the effort to build the monument say it’s the first in the nation on a state capitol’s grounds to showcase a wide range of achievements and contributions by women.

It will eventually feature 12 life-size bronze statues of influential Virginians. Seven are being unveiled Monday, including Cockacoeske, a Pamunkey chieftain, and Anne Burras Laydon, a Jamestown colonist.

The other statues will be added as they are funded and completed. More than $3.7 million has been raised so far.

